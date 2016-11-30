CANFIELD

C.H. Campbell Elementary students do more than break boards during their Tae Kwon Do classes: They are breaking bullying.

“We’re here not to make a dent, but a difference,” said Master Justin Taylor Jr., Tae Kwon Do School of Boardman owner.

Taylor teaches bullying prevention skills to students. He provides an after-school program for $20 per student, which is fully given back to the school. Canfield Village Middle School raised about $2,100 this year.

Ronie Haurin, Canfield physical education teacher, said the program is a win-win for both students and their schools.

“He’s committed to our community and is helping kids get involved in their community,” she said. “That’s the whole focus, benefiting the kids.”

Haurin said a notable benefit is learning how to overcome bullying – a much discussed topic in schools.

“Confidence is the main thing we build when we talk about bullying,” Taylor said.

Another serious topic Taylor teaches to younger students is stranger awareness – a subject he feels needs addressed.