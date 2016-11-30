YOUNGSTOWN

The children and teenagers at the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown will have $4,000 worth of new learning technologies thanks to a grant from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mahoning Valley & Western Pennsylvania.

The grant was presented Wednesday afternoon to the club for use with an educational program – Project Learn – and was accepted by Germaine McAlpine, 27, the club’s executive director.

Project Learn is intended to create the best possible after-school environment for students through the collaboration of club workers, parents and area education professionals.

McAlpine, who the children call “Mr. Mac,” said the grant will be used to purchase new tablets and computers.

The technologies are often used by children during the club’s “Power Hour,” an after-school program where club workers and volunteers help the children with homework as well as extracurricular research.

Ronald McDonald House Charities – funded in part by donations from McDonald’s owner-operators – provide grants to youth organizations for use in educational services and health services.

Read more about it in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.