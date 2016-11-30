BOARDMAN

More than 50 years after Arby’s opened in Boardman, its chief executive officer is returning to formally celebrate the rebirth of that first restaurant.

On Wednesday, Arby’s CEO Paul Brown will come back for the grand reopening of the Boardman Arby’s at 29 Boardman-Canfield Road.

“It’s always nice to go back to where the brand began,” Brown said. “When I first saw this restaurant, [I thought] it would be nice to get this restaurant into the new brand image. It’s a good symbol of where the brand came from and where it’s going.”

Atlanta-based Arby’s was started in 1964 across the street from the current Boardman location by brothers Forrest and Leroy Raffel of New Castle., Pa.

Early on, the restaurant became well-known for its roast-beef sandwiches and Jamocha Shakes. By 1967, there were 150 outlets. Today there are more than 3,300 locations in four countries: the U.S., Canada, Qatar and Turkey.

Soon, Arby’s will make a move to the Middle East with locations in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

