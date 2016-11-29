JOBS
Woodside Lake dam in Austintown pulled from auction list



Published: Tue, November 29, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham has removed the crumbling Woodside Lake dam and a portion of that lake from the auditor’s auction he will conduct at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the county courthouse basement.

Meacham said he did so to give lakefront homeowners time to get cost estimates to repair the Austintown dam and to decide if they want to buy the dam and part of the lake at a later sale and then repair the dam.

“It was an accommodation to the landowners around the lake. They requested additional time to get engineering estimates and construction estimates” of dam-repair costs, Meacham said Tuesday.

Meacham, however, said Wednesday’s sale will proceed with the auction of 20 other tax-delinquent properties to the highest bidder.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

