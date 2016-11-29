NILES — Mathew M. Stahl, 19, of Columbia Place SE in Warren, was released from the Trumbull County jail Monday after posting $10,000 bond in connection to a break-in at Johnny K’s Power Sports, 430 Youngstown Road, early Sunday.

Niles police contacted the Weathersfield Police Department for assistance from its police dog and handler to locate two men who had broken into the store at 12:23 a.m.

Weathersfield officer David Blosser said police dog Dani located Stahl within a few minutes hiding along side of a home behind the store.

Stahl was wearing dark clothing, a camouflage mask and a backpack and was taken into custody by Niles police.

No plea was entered Monday in Niles Municipal Court to the felony breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, vandalism or attempted theft, but Stahl did plead not guilty to misdemeanor resisting arrest. The second suspect was not located.

Two motorcycles were stolen from the business exactly two days earlier by two people, police said.