AUSTINTOWN — Township police are investigating multiple instances of a male exposing himself in hotel lobbies.

Within the span of about an hour, township police were dispatched to two hotels, one on Interstate Boulevard and the other on Canfield-Niles Road, for reports of a man exposing himself in the lobbies.

The first call sent police to the Sleep Inn just before 1 a.m. today, according to a report.

The report notes that "this is the fourth time we have received a call in reference to a black male exposing himself in the lobby of hotels."

It details three previous incidents, starting in October.

Then shortly after 2 a.m. today, police were called to the Fairfield Inn for a similar report. Police believe the same suspect is responsible for both of today's incidents, according to the reports.

In both cases, hotel employees reported that they approached a man sitting in the lobby, who told them he was waiting for a friend. Employees at both hotels then observed him performing a sex act on himself, according to the reports.

Police are looking at a person of interest, according to a report.