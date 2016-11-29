NILES — Weathersfield police charged Nicholas G. Kowal, 25, of Longwood Avenue with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business after they were called to his house Monday night.

Police were called at 10:15 p.m. after reports that a man and woman had taken a drug called “Molly,” and that the male had become violent.

When police arrived, Kowal was screaming and yelling with no shirt on. He struck the side of the house with both fists, and his hands were bleeding.

The officer got Kowal to sit down, but Kowal kept clenching his fists and swinging his arms, police said. At one point, Kowal also grabbed two hands full of rocks and threw them at the officer, hitting the officer in the face and chest. Kowal also charged at the officer, who used his stun gun on Kowal twice.

Kowal was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital by ambulance, but he spit into the face of one of the ambulance workers.

The woman with Kowal also was taken to the hospital.

The woman told police she and Kowal had snorted the drug after buying it in Niles.