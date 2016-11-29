YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Common Pleas Veterans’ Court made its debut in a celebration this afternoon.
The event marked the initial certification of the felony-level specialty court by the Ohio Supreme Court.
Judge Shirley J. Christian is presiding over the new court, and her successor, Judge-elect Anthony D’Apolito, who takes office Jan. 1, said he will continue it.
The court, one of 21 veterans’ courts in Ohio, will serve military veterans charged with low-level, nonviolent crimes.
Participating veterans will plead guilty to the charges they face; and those charges can be dismissed if they complete a closely-monitored, court-ordered treatment program.
A veteran will be assigned as a mentor to each participant.
Judge Robert Milich operates a similar misdemeanor veterans’ court in Youngstown Municipal Court.
For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.