BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BAUN, MICHAEL E 11/12/1984 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Vehicular Assault; Vehicular Assault



COOPER, COLEMAN ALI 3/20/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Nonsupport Of Dependents



DIRANDO, TODD R 5/12/1977 Arrest Of Probationer



FLICK, ALVIN W JR 5/25/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

MALIE, JAMES III J 6/20/1981 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Resisting Arrest

NEWCOMER, AMANDA R 4/11/1994 MILL CREEK METRO PARK POLICE Drug Paraphernalia



PERRY, IAN LAVAR 10/12/1977 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



RAMSEY, JUSTIN A 8/20/1995 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



RIVERA, BRITTANY NICOLE 12/3/1994 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



SUZUKI, HEATHER LEE 9/17/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Damaging/Endangering

TRUMP, DARLENE K 3/29/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Accident Leaving Scene

WYMER, JOHN M 2/26/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FRA Suspension

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALLISON, HERBERT BIFF 11/8/1958 11/26/2016 BONDED OUT



ARTIS, DION L 7/7/1990 11/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BAKER, JAMIE L 3/28/1973 11/24/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BAKKAR, ALI SALEH HUSAIN BANY 6/8/1980 11/26/2016 BONDED OUT

BYRD, DESIREE ALAFAIR 6/8/1997 5/20/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



CHATMAN, TYRONE J JR 11/15/1997 11/26/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



CYLAR, KEVIN O 3/3/1994 11/28/2016 BONDED OUT



DIAZ JR., JOSE J 10/14/1974 9/4/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DONLOW, JERMAINE JR 11/25/1991 10/24/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DONNELLY, CHRISTOPHER SAMUEL 9/28/1992 10/26/2016 BONDED OUT

DRUZIN, CAMRI 8/14/1984 11/28/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



DUNBAR, DILLON 4/22/1992 11/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GREEN, SIR WOLFGANG 3/13/1994 9/22/2015 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GREEN, TEMPEST L 6/2/1988 7/21/2016 TIME SERVED



HIGGS, CHAUNCEY TYRELL 9/19/1990 11/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JONES, JEAN L 1/21/1989 11/23/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



LACEY, EDWYN S 10/31/1987 11/1/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



LUGO, EDGAR 12/2/1961 11/17/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MAY, TERRENCE CHAUNCY 9/20/1975 10/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MCKINNEY, CHASE A 10/8/1996 9/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MITCHELL, LUCKY R 8/2/1982 6/25/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MOTON, ARLETHA 12/27/1968 11/28/2016 BONDED OUT

NICOT, IVAN DAQUAN 3/22/1993 11/27/2016 BONDED OUT



PATTON, JOSEPH M 7/8/1988 11/27/2016 BONDED OUT

PAYNE, ERIC JR 8/7/1990 11/25/2016 BONDED OUT



PERRY, RASHOD 12/15/1995 10/27/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



REINTHALER, JOSEPH J JR 10/17/1965 11/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SMITH, JOHN M 10/2/1962 10/20/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

STANLEY, ROBERT E 3/22/1981 11/7/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



STINER, JASON R 7/27/1984 11/17/2016 BONDED OUT

STIVER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT 9/11/1985 11/23/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

TURSACK, TROY D 7/21/1972 9/14/2016 BONDED OUT



VALENTIN, BLAKE MICHAEL 2/28/1994 11/10/2016 BONDED OUT



WILLIAMS, CYNTHIA L 11/19/1947 9/30/2016 TIME SERVED



WRIGHT, TEVIN MAURICE 7/14/1990 7/29/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY