YOUNGSTOWN — Following in his grandmother’s footsteps, the late Joe Schwebel became a business-savvy leader and, now, a Baking Hall of Fame inductee.

Seven years after his grandmother, Dora, was inducted into the Baking Hall of Fame, Joe will be inducted by the American Society of Baking.

“It’s a tremendous source of pride for what he accomplished on behalf of our company and our family,” said Lee Schwebel, Joe’s son and vice-president of Schwebel Baking Co. of Youngstown. “It is recognition well deserved.”

The American Society of Baking will induct four individuals into the Baking Hall of Fame next year: Albert L. Cason of Bud’s Best Cookies in Birmingham, Ala., Murray and Marvin Lender of Lender’s Bagel Bakery in New Haven, Conn. and Schwebel, according to bakingbusiness.com.

