Jury selection underway in February murder case



Published: Tue, November 29, 2016 @ 10:11 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man and woman charged in the death of an Ayers Street man in February.

Kimani Hodges and Angel Bell, both 20, are on trial before Judge John Durkin for the Feb. 17 shooting death of Jason Fonesca, 20, who police say was shot to death in front of his driveway as several witnesses watched.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a car.

Bell faces a complicity to aggravated murder charge while Hodges is charged with aggravated murder.

