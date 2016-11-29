JOBS
Friendly school competition benefits Toys for Tots program



Published: Tue, November 29, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — In a friendly inter-school competition, a trophy will be awarded to the Austintown school that collects the most items for Toys for Tots.

But that’s not why Austintown students have so far donated hundreds of toys to the program that distributes Christmas gifts to families in need.

“My family started a tradition that every year we’re going to start donating things to people that don’t have Christmases,” said Amelia Michael, a fourth-grader at Austintown Intermediate School who donated a mini-guitar to the cause.

Third-grade student Tyler Krilik, too, participated because his family wanted to help others who can’t afford Christmas gifts.

“My mom likes to help people that don’t have anything to have at Christmas, so my mom and dad wanted to help,” said Tyler, who gave a Barbie doll and a toy train.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

