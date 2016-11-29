BOARDMAN — A school can do everything it can to feed students while at school, but there isn’t much it can do when those children come home to empty pantries or vacant fridges.

That is, until now for the Boardman Center Intermediate School.

Students on their way home from school can grab whatever food they can in the new school food pantry. The pantry also includes items such as soap, toothpaste and other toiletries.

The food bank is a partnership between BCIS, the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and Boardman Lions Club.

Principal Randall Ebie said he encourages teachers to challenge problems in the school to make their dreams a reality. “We asked them to dream big and make this the school that they’ve always wanted to work in,” he said.

