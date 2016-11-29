CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of people have been arrested as they participated in protests nationwide for a $15 per hour minimum wage.

Fast-food restaurant workers and home and child-care workers rallied in cities including Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday morning.

More protests were expected later in the day. About 500 workers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and ride hailing drivers in San Francisco are expected to demonstrate. Thousands plan to walk off the job at McDonald’s restaurants.

The efforts are part of the National Day of Action to Fight for $15.

About 25 of the 350 protesters in New York City have been arrested. Detroit police say they arrested about 40 protesters who blocked traffic. And nearly three dozen protesters have been arrested in Cambridge, Massachusetts.