SALEM

Salem Historical Society will offer Christmas Light tours Thursday and Saturday. Thursday tours will take place after the parade and lighting and will begin at approximately 8, 9 and 10 p.m.. Saturday the tours will be at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.. Walk-ups are welcome if space is available.

All tours will load at the Salem Chamber of Commerce parking lot. The cost is $3 for adults and $1 for children under 12. For information and reservations, leave a message at 330-337-6733 or send an email to trolley239@aol.com email address. Your call will be returned.