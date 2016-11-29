JOBS
Christmas light tours



Published: Tue, November 29, 2016 @ 10:44 a.m.

SALEM

Salem Historical Society will offer Christmas Light tours Thursday and Saturday. Thursday tours will take place after the parade and lighting and will begin at approximately 8, 9 and 10 p.m.. Saturday the tours will be at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.. Walk-ups are welcome if space is available.

All tours will load at the Salem Chamber of Commerce parking lot. The cost is $3 for adults and $1 for children under 12. For information and reservations, leave a message at 330-337-6733 or send an email to trolley239@aol.com email address. Your call will be returned.

