COLUMBUS — A bill sponsored by state Rep. John Boccieri to change the appointment process for Mill Creek MetroPark’s board received its first hearing this morning in front of the House Local Government Committee.

The proposal, House Bill 561, would require probate court judges to engage and seek input from citizens’ groups when making appointments to park district boards. It would also transfer authority from probate judges to county commissioners for any additional board members that are selected beyond the initial three members.

“This legislation will improve the accountability of MetroPark boards by taking into account the fact that probate judges, as the board appointing authority, cannot be out in front on controversial issues because they’re bound by judicial restraint,” said Boccieri of Poland, D-59th.

With only a few weeks left in this session, Boccieri said he would reintroduce the bill next year if it isn’t approved this year.

Current law permits probate judges to appoint three board members to park districts and then the appointed members, once seated, have the ability to elect an additional two board members. If the board members choose to do so, the probate judge must also appoint those individuals. HB 561 would move this additional appointment authority to county commissioners.

The proposal also requires that probate judges provide for a public comment period before making appointments. If a board elects to have county commissioners appoint additional members, the commissioners are required to abide by this same obligation.