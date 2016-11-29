JOBS
« News Home

Akron Children's tree lighting planned



Published: Tue, November 29, 2016 @ 10:45 a.m.

BOARDMAN

“A Children’s Holiday” tree lighting and 8th anniversary celebration will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley Beeghly Campus, 6505 Market St. It is free and open to the public and will feature hot cocoa, cookies, carols and the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. A visit from Santa Claus and gifts for all the children, face painting, crafts, cookies and ornament decorations will be featured. For information about the hospital, visit www.akronchildrens.org.

