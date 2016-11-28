COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say a woman has died after driving the wrong way on a central Ohio street and hitting another vehicle head-on.

Columbus police say 60-year-old Bonita Allen, of Columbus, was killed while driving the wrong way on U.S. Route 23 early today. Police say Allen collided head-on with a sports utility vehicle, causing it to spin and hit a car in the same lane.

Police say two women in the SUV and a man in the car received treatment for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. It was Columbus’ 55th traffic fatality this year.