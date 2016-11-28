WARREN — Michelle L. Medved, 31, of Madison, pleaded not guilty today in Warren Municipal Court to a misdemeanor charge of failure to secure a dangerous ordnance after a gun was stolen from the trunk of her car Friday.

A judge set her bond at $2,500.

According to a police report, Medved left the trunk open while changing a child’s diaper on Hamilton Street Southwest, allowing someone to take the gun.

She called police at 5:15 p.m., saying she and Travis Ash, 26, of Madison, were in town visiting. Ash stopped the car on Hamilton, and Medved took a diaper from the trunk, leaving the trunk open with the gun visible inside.

Ash said a man he knew from prison took the new gun from the “factory box” it was in and left the box. Ash said he confronted the man, who punched Ash and ran away.

Police arrested Ash on a warrant for failure to pay court costs and fines.