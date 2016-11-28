AUSTINTOWN — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course last week appeared today in Mahoning County Area Court here for arraignment.

Melanie Medley, charged with felonious assault and assault on a police officer, remains in the Mahoning County jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond, according to court and jail records.

Township police responded to a residential facility at Hollywood Gaming where Medley was living about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report. They found a male victim with a stab wound to his leg, with Medley standing nearby and a knife on the floor.

The victim initially told police Medley stabbed him during a fight, but then said he was unsure how he got the injury, according to police

Medley also is accused of being combative with police and kicking an officer in the chest.

Medley is due back in court Wednesday.