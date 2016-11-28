JOBS
Valley organization is making winter a little warmer for 400 area schoolchildren



Published: Mon, November 28, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — “I can take them home!” Liam Racich exclaimed happily, clutching the box containing his brand-new winter boots.

The kindergartner was among 30 Austintown Elementary students who received boots, socks, gloves, and a hat from Making Kids Count, a local organization that serves children and families in need.

Today’s giveaway at AES was one of more than 20 stops – at schools in Struthers, Campbell, Youngstown, Sebring, Warren and others – Making Kids Count will make at Mahoning Valley schools this week. In all, the group will donate 400 pairs of boots.

“We did 215 last year, and there was still a need. We were fortunate to be able to increase to 400 this year, and that’s still just touching the surface, because there is such a need,” said MKC co-president Shelly Marlowe.

The “Best Foot Forward” program, now in its second year, was made possible by a $15,000 grant from the Italian Education Foundation. MKC raised an additional $3,000 to buy socks, hats and gloves.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

