WARREN — Because Trumbull County is being threatened with a roughly $700,000 Medicaid-related sales-tax loss in 2017 and other issues, the county auditor is recommending that commissioners cut 2017 budgets by about $1.5 million.

“You should ask each general-fund department to cut their budgets by 5 percent,” Auditor Adrian Biviano told the commissioners in a recent memo.

The general fund is the one that pays for most county services, such as those provided by deputies, the jail and courthouse.

Biviano said in an interview last week that cutting the 2017 budget from $45.4 million to $44 million is one option. The other is to generate more revenue.

Commissioner Frank Fuda already is beginning to discuss the possibility of raising the county’s sales tax by a quarter of a percent, which would raise an additional $6 million per year.

