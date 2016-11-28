Brouse McDowell Welcomes Lawyers of Youngstown-based Nadler Firm

CANFIELD

Lawyers from the Canfield-based law firm of Nadler Nadler and Burdman Co., LPA will join Brouse McDowell, a leading regional business law firm with offices in Akron, Cleveland and Lorain County.

Starting Dec. 1, Nadler lawyers Peter B. Grinstein, Michael A. Gallo, Jay M. Skolnick, Marc S. Stein, Timothy M. Reardon, Edward F. Smith, Kevin L. Bradford, Matthew G. Vansuch, and their staff will join Brouse McDowell.

Reardon, partner at Nadler, stated “Our clients have experienced extraordinary growth, resulting in a demand for services in specialty and sub-specialty areas of the law that we could not fully support. It was crucial for the Nadler Firm to create an allegiance with a firm that held complementary disciplines, clients and culture – and we found that combination in Brouse McDowell.”

The Nadler attorneys and staff will continue business as usual, at the Seville Drive, Canfield office. Brouse is pleased to report that the Canfield lease has been extended for an additional five years, and intends to expand the office to accommodate the firm’s clients in the Mahoning Valley and Eastern Pennsylvania.

Nadler was founded in 1917 in Youngstown, Ohio by Murray, Saul and Charles Nadler and was located in downtown Youngstown until 2013. Nadler continues to represent clients within the city of Youngstown and is committed to its revitalization. Now located in the growing suburb of Canfield – the firm was interested in settling in a central location to best serve its widespread client base.

Serving clients in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys for 100 years, Nadler brings a wealth of experience in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing, real estate and construction. Among Nadler’s clients are financial institutions, steel service centers and extrusion companies as well as beverage distribution, transportation and logistics companies. In addition, Nadler serves health care providers including nursing homes and physician groups, professional services firms, shopping center owners and developers, franchise and restaurant owners and technology companies. Nadler is also well-known for its experience in corporate, estate planning, and commercial law, including a specialty in insolvency, bankruptcy and creditor’s rights law.