YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said a man told officers at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday that he was shot in the foot while walking near the woods at Bennington and Mackey avenues.

Reports said paramedics told police the 27-year-old man was shot in one of his toes.

The man and his brother were both uncooperative with police, reports said. Police could find no sign of a crime scene, reports said.