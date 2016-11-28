YOUNGSTOWN — A man spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he punched a police officer in the jaw early Sunday morning after being asked to leave a downtown restaurant for unruly behavior.

Reports said Joseph Patton, 28, no address listed, was leaving a North Phelps Street restaurant at about 2:45 a.m. when a police officer working off duty security walked up to him to ask what was going on when he was punched with no warning.

Patton had to be taken to the ground after he resisted efforts to be taken into custody.

He told officers he would have them fired and had to be placed in a holding cell at the jail because he was uncooperative.

He is expected to be arraigned later today on charges of resisting arrest and assault.