Man gets 1 year for weapons, drugs charges



Published: Mon, November 28, 2016 @ 10:57 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Wesley Avenue man who pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to weapons and drug charges was sentenced to a year in prison by Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Sentel Wright, 25, was sentenced on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.

Wright was indicted Nov. 3 by a grand jury following an Oct. 5 traffic stop at Mahoning and Millet avenues. Reports said Wright was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped and he had a bag of heroin, $600 cash and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

The sentence was agreed upon by defense attorneys and prosecutors.

The arrest in October was also a violation of Wright's probation on drug charges in 2014. He received a one year sentence for the violation that will run concurrent with his present case.

