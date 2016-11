BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

GROSS, JASON DAVID 7/25/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



HYNDE, JAMES KENNETH 3/25/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



MOTON, ARLETHA 12/27/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



NICOT, IVAN DAQUAN 3/22/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



PATTON, JOSEPH M 7/8/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



RIVERA, BRITTANY NICOLE 12/3/1994 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



ROMEO, NICHOLAS FREDRICK 12/10/1997 POLAND TWP. POLICE Domestic Violence

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ARTIS, DION L 7/7/1990 11/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BROLL, DAWN MARIE 2/27/1986 11/11/2016 TIME SERVED



CHATMAN, TYRONE J JR 11/15/1997 11/26/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



DIAZ JR., JOSE J 10/14/1974 9/4/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DIECK, RYAN M 8/22/1990 11/27/2016 BONDED OUT



DONLOW, JERMAINE JR 11/25/1991 10/24/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GREEN, SIR WOLFGANG 3/13/1994 9/22/2015 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HECK, JAMES ELMER 6/22/1975 10/4/2016 TIME SERVED



HIGGS, CHAUNCEY TYRELL 9/19/1990 11/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JACKSON, CANDICE 2/6/1991 9/27/2016 TIME SERVED



LACEY, EDWYN S 10/31/1987 11/1/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MAY, TERRENCE CHAUNCY 9/20/1975 10/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MCKINNEY, CHASE A 10/8/1996 9/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MITCHELL, LUCKY R 8/2/1982 6/25/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PERRY, RASHOD 12/15/1995 10/27/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



REINTHALER, JOSEPH J JR 10/17/1965 11/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SMITH, JOHN M 10/2/1962 10/20/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



STANLEY, ROBERT E 3/22/1981 11/7/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WOODS, RANDY E 12/13/1988 11/26/2016 BONDED OUT



WRIGHT, TEVIN MAURICE 7/14/1990 7/29/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY