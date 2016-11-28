YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Common Pleas Court grand jury today found Leonard Savage guilty of complicity to commit aggravated murder but not guilty of aggravated murder after two days of deliberations.

Savage is accused of the Nov. 14, 2015, shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, of Burbank Avenue, who was killed as he sat in a row parked car on West Myrtle Avenue.

Savage was also found not guilty of attempted murder and felonious and the firearm specifications. He was found guilty of complicity to three counts of attempted murder for three men who were in the car with Owens when he was killed.

Jurors began deliberating at 2 p.m. and left at 5 p.m. They returned today to continue deliberations.

Two other men have been charged in the death of Owens. They will go on trial separately at a later date.