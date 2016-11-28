YOUNGSTOWN — A jury has returned to the courtroom of Judge Lou D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to continue deliberating the fate of Leonard Savage, 22, who is on trial for aggravated murder.

Jurors got the case to deliberate about 2 p.m. Wednesday, then were dismissed for the holiday at 5 p.m. Wednesday by the judge.

Savage is one of three men accused of the Nov. 14, 2015, death of Thomas Owens, 33, of Burbank Avenue, who was killed while sitting in a parked car on West Myrtle Avenue.