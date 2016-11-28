JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

James Taylor announces summer 2017 tour of 4 baseball parks



Published: Mon, November 28, 2016 @ 11:58 a.m.

BOSTON (AP) — Singer-songwriter James Taylor has announced a summer tour of four baseball parks, culminating in a date at Fenway Park, home of his beloved Boston Red Sox.

Taylor and his All-Star Band will open the tour July 14 at Nationals Park in Washington. It continues July 17 at Wrigley Field in Chicago; July 29 at AT&T Park in San Francisco; and Aug. 11 at Fenway.

Bonnie Raitt is scheduled to play at each show.

It will be the third consecutive year Taylor has played Fenway. Taylor was born in Boston and now lives in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts. Fenway also is where Taylor debuted his video for “Angles of Fenway,” his ode to the redemptive spirit of baseball and a song featured on his 2015 album “Before This World.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes