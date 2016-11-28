JOBS
J-M students win 2016 Paint-A-Plow Competition



Published: Mon, November 28, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

NORTH JACKSON — “Arrive Alive, Don’t Text and Drive” reads the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 4 winning plow.

This year’s Paint-A-Plow competition had 12 entries with representative schools from six District 4 counties: Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, Stark and Trumbull.

Jackson-Milton High School students took the annual event and used it as a public service announcement about a topic relevant to their age group – and won first place, said high-school art teacher Katelyn Amendolara.

“It was pretty open-ended and we kind of turned it into a PSA and incorporated it with the roads for ODOT – and not texting and driving is really important to stress, especially among high school students,” she said.

