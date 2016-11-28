JOBS
Drug paraphernalia found in a newly-purchased vehicle



Published: Mon, November 28, 2016 @ 1:16 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Township police reportedly recovered drug paraphernalia in a newly-purchased vehicle.

Police were dispatched to Paisley Street Friday night, according to a police report. There, a man reported that his son had found a hypodermic syringe and a spoon inside a Chevrolet Cobalt he had just purchased.

The owner of the vehicle told police that "while taking a can out of the cup holder, the cup holder pulled out as well revealing the hypodermic needle and a spoon with unknown residue," according to the report.

Police took possession of the paraphernalia.

