Crews search for couple missing in California mountains



Published: Mon, November 28, 2016 @ 11:56 a.m.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (AP) — Rescue crews have resumed searching Monday for a missing couple who became stuck in snow while driving in a mountainous area of Northern California.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman in their 60s were last heard from Sunday afternoon.

Sacramento television station KCRA reports (http://bit.ly/2gAvZ7N ) the husband and wife went for a drive in their white truck Saturday morning. Relatives reported them missing after they called to say they were stuck in the snow in a rural mountainous area.

Officials say the California Highway Patrol Air Patrol is assisting with the search Monday morning.

No other information was released.

