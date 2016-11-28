BOARDMAN — Customers lined up outside of the newly renovated Arby’s on U.S. Route 224 today to get a chance at free meals for one year.

Arby’s located at 29 Boardman-Canfield Road had its soft opening today and gave the first 50 guests free Arby’s meals. A grand opening celebration will take place next week for the location.

Thomas Carson of Boardman was the first to receive cards for 52 free Arby’s meals.

“I got here at 5:30 last night,” he said. “I like epic stuff.”

Arby’s got its start in Boardman in 1964.

Arby’s first location on U.S. Route 224 in Boardman was opened on July 23, 1964 by brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel of New Castle, Pa.

The two first decided to call the restaurant “Big Tex” but realized another restaurant in Akron had that name so they went with Arby’s to stand for Raffel brothers or R.B.