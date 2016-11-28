COLUMBUS — Law enforcement sources told the Columbus Dispatch that eight people have been transported to hospitals and a suspect has been killed in an active shooter situation at Ohio State University.

The university issued an alert of an active shooter around 10 a.m. at Watts Hall at 19th Street and College. It urged students to shelter in place. At 11:30 A.M., OSU Emergency Management announced "Shelter in Place lifted. Scene is now secure. ALL classes are canceled on Columbus campus for the remainder of the day."

Columbus Police, Ohio State police and deputies with the Franklin County sheriff's deputies rushed to the scene. Students took to social media to find information, and posted video and pictures to Twitter of the scene.

With nearly 60,000 students at its main Columbus campus, Ohio State is one of the nation’s largest universities.

