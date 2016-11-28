WARREN — Prison and jail terms were imposed today on two of the five men charged a year ago on the Ohio Turnpike with making false identification and credit cards.

Both men protested the sentences, but Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court didn’t have much patience for their complaints.

Jibril M. Abdiselam, 25, of Seattle, was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty earlier to forgery and complicity to identity fraud.

Zakaria O. Warsame, 26, also of Seattle, was sentenced to two months in the Trumbull County jail and five years probation after pleading guilty earlier to complicity to identity fraud and possessing criminal tools.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over their car Nov. 12, 2015, on the turnpike in Braceville Township, finding a scanner, embosser and other tools used to make fake cards. Marijuana also was found.

