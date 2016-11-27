Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s services for veterans has earned yet another honor.

YSU has been designated a Military Friendly university by GI Jobs magazine. It is the ninth consecutive year that YSU has been awarded the designation.

The honor comes just two weeks after Military Times named YSU a “Best for Vets College 2017.”

Schools are selected for the Military Friendly list based on a comprehensive survey completed by each applicant, as well as assessments on student veteran retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates.