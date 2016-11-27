JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU gets additional honor for its service to military veterans



Published: Sun, November 27, 2016 @ 5:14 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s services for veterans has earned yet another honor.

YSU has been designated a Military Friendly university by GI Jobs magazine. It is the ninth consecutive year that YSU has been awarded the designation.

The honor comes just two weeks after Military Times named YSU a “Best for Vets College 2017.”

Schools are selected for the Military Friendly list based on a comprehensive survey completed by each applicant, as well as assessments on student veteran retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes