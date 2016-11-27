Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University signed partnership agreements with nearly a dozen Asian universities this fall as part of an ongoing effort to expand international education initiatives.

Representatives from YSU visited China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan over the course four weeks earlier this fall, meeting with officials from 23 universities to discuss future academic collaborations, including student study abroad and faculty exchange agreements.

“It was a busy and successful trip,” said Nathan Myers, YSU associate provost for International and Global Initiatives. “We continue to make progress in developing relationships throughout Asia that we hope will result in more students from that region coming to YSU and also will provide opportunities for our students and faculty to study and teach abroad.”

It was the second trip to China for YSU representatives in the past 12 months. The trip last November resulted in signed partnerships with five universities in China. This initiative, expanded to also include South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, resulted in agreements with the following institutions: