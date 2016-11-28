SHARON, PA.

The 10th annual Repeal Day Celebration and Beer Taste benefit will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Corinthian, 47 Vine St.

A light dinner, cash bar and silent auction of beer paraphernalia will be featured.

Participants will enjoy samples of 50 or more craft brews, and are encouraged to dress in 1930s-era attire. The Vindys will provide music.

Tickets are $50, with checks payable to Shenango River Watchers. Tickets also are available at the Apollo Maennerchor in Sharon, the Pumphouse in Struthers and Hickory Distributing and DeTolla’s M&M Beer, both in Hermitage, Pa., as well as at shenangoriverwatchers.org. There will be no tickets sold at the door.

Proceeds will benefit the Shenango River Watchers. To learn more, visit www.repealday.blogspot.com and shenangoriverwatchers.org.