YOUNGSTOWN

NAMI Mahoning Valley is calling for works by artists living with mental illness for an art show set for Dec. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Community Center, 1344 Fifth Ave. Prizes will be given. First prize, $200; second, $100; third, $75 and fourth and fifth prizes will be art supplies.

Prize winners’ submissions will be framed and hung in the new Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board offices. Works must be no larger than 24 x 36 inches and can be in any medium suitable for framing including oils, acrylics, watercolors, pencils, charcoal or pen and ink. Works must be submitted by 4 p.m. Dec. 5 to NAMI offices at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave. For information email staff@namimv.org or call 330-770-4975.