JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Hope House center receives grants



Published: Sun, November 27, 2016 @ 8:30 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Hope House Visitation Center, 660 W. Earle Ave., recently received a $30,000 grant from The Youngstown Foundation and a $10,000 grant from The Ward Beecher Foundation to support their Healthy Child Development/Parent Access Program.

Hope House Visitation Center is a private, charitable, non-profit agency that began in 2000. It provides safe, neutral, supervised visitation for parents to spend quality time with their children, and children can keep a relationship with both parents, siblings and extended family members.

Hope House relies on grant funding and other donations from foundations and individuals in order to continue to provide this service to families in crisis in the community.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes