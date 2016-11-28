YOUNGSTOWN

Hope House Visitation Center, 660 W. Earle Ave., recently received a $30,000 grant from The Youngstown Foundation and a $10,000 grant from The Ward Beecher Foundation to support their Healthy Child Development/Parent Access Program.

Hope House Visitation Center is a private, charitable, non-profit agency that began in 2000. It provides safe, neutral, supervised visitation for parents to spend quality time with their children, and children can keep a relationship with both parents, siblings and extended family members.

Hope House relies on grant funding and other donations from foundations and individuals in order to continue to provide this service to families in crisis in the community.