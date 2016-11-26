YOUNGSTOWN

Sylvia Bustard watched proudly as her 7-year-old daughter, Maria, dropped off a small gift to make this Christmas a bit happier for another child.

“We wanted to donate to the tree because we’re trying to teach our kids that Christmas is about giving,” Sylvia, of Braceville, said of her daughter’s contribution to the “Giving Tree,” set up to receive gifts and brighten the holidays for children in need.

When she wasn’t giving back, Sylvia was with her family enjoying a little levity and magic, courtesy of a juggler who was part of this weekend’s festivities at the annual Old Fashioned Christmas at the Mill.

Sponsoring the free, two-day family-friendly holiday funfest at Lanterman’s Mill, which got underway Saturday, are WBCB-TV and 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. The festivities continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event, which began in the 1980s after the mill had been renovated, has 15 craft and artisan vendors, including two woodcarvers, and plenty of entertainment. New additions this year include carved birds and various primitive items, noted Carol Vigorito, Mill Creek MetroParks’ recreation and education director.

