— The Youngstown State football team opened the FCS playoffs with a 38-24 win over Samford on Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Penguins will next play on the road at Jacksonville State in next week's second round.

YSU (9-3) is in the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and only the second time since Jim Tressel left the Penguins for Ohio State in 2001.

