Final: YSU 38, Samford 24



Published: Sat, November 26, 2016 @ 8:24 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State football team opened the FCS playoffs with a 38-24 win over Samford on Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Penguins will next play on the road at Jacksonville State in next week's second round.

YSU (9-3) is in the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and only the second time since Jim Tressel left the Penguins for Ohio State in 2001.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

