— Curtis Samuel's touchdown run in the second overtime lifted Ohio State to a 30-27 win over rival Michigan today at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes trailed 17-7 in the second half, but rallied to tie the game on Tyler Durbin's field goal with one second left in regulation.

Durbin earlier missed twice, but made the kick that forced OT at 17-17.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett ran for a TD in the first OT, but Michigan tied it when Wolverines quarterback Wilton Speight threw a fourth-down TD pass to Amara Darboh to tie it at 24..

Michigan kicker Kenny Allen gave the Wolverines a 27-24 lead on the first possession of the second overtime, but Barrett ran for a first down on fourth-and-1 on a disputed spot, and after a review, Samuel scored the winning touchdown on the next play.

