YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the police department’s vice squad Wednesday serving a search warrant found small amounts of heroin and Fentanyl, heroin and $356 cash at a 135 Millet St. home.

Taken into custody after police arrived about 4 p.m. was Ricky Hodges, 18, who is in the Mahoning County jail facing charges of possession of heroin, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also found at the home was a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun.