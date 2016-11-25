NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in early trading this morning as the market continues a record-setting run.

The Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index opened at record highs Friday, as did the Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks.

Trading was relatively quiet as traders returned from the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Safe-play stocks like utilities and phone companies were among the biggest winners in early trading. Banks and energy companies fell.

The Dow was up 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,122 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,207. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 5,381.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.36 percent.