JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Two city women jailed after Thursday traffic stop



Published: Fri, November 25, 2016 @ 11:18 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman wanted on four warrants was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday while her passenger was also taken into custody on a felony cocaine charge.

Reports said an officer pulled over a car about 5:10 p.m. at Samuel Street and South Avenue driven by Tristan Tabor, 31, of Everett Avenue, because she has warrants from municipal court. She also had a crack pipe and two needles in her pockets, reports said.

Reports said the passenger, Shannon Jones, 52, no address listed, was arrested for a charge of possession of crack cocaine after she got out of the car and a rock of crack cocaine was found where she was sitting.

Both women are in the Mahoning County jail and expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes