YOUNGSTOWN — A woman wanted on four warrants was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday while her passenger was also taken into custody on a felony cocaine charge.

Reports said an officer pulled over a car about 5:10 p.m. at Samuel Street and South Avenue driven by Tristan Tabor, 31, of Everett Avenue, because she has warrants from municipal court. She also had a crack pipe and two needles in her pockets, reports said.

Reports said the passenger, Shannon Jones, 52, no address listed, was arrested for a charge of possession of crack cocaine after she got out of the car and a rock of crack cocaine was found where she was sitting.

Both women are in the Mahoning County jail and expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.