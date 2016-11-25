LIBERTY

Saturday is Heidi Goldberg’s favorite day of the year.

Goldberg, owner of Bodygoodies – an all-natural, organic soap shop in Liberty Township – spent weeks preparing trays of soap in anticipation of Small Business Saturday, an annual shopping holiday in the vein of Black Friday and Cyber Monday that focuses on small local businesses. Each year, she launches her holiday line of all-natural health and beauty products during the event.

“I like to give back to my customers on Small Business Saturday,” Goldberg said. “They come out all year long to support me, especially on Small Business Saturday, so it’s my way of saying ‘thank you’ for their support.”

The Saturday shopping holiday – created by American Express in 2010 to promote small businesses by offering cardholders financial incentives to shop local – has grown beyond its promotional roots into a significant retail event.

Consumers spent approximately $5.5 billion at participating small businesses during the first Small Business Saturday in 2010. In 2015, that number swelled to $16.2 billion, thanks to a combination of growing business participation in the event paired with an increased consumer focus on shopping local.

