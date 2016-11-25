COLUMBUS

Legislation that would enable first-time drunken drivers to get behind the wheel of vehicles equipped with Breathalyzers is positioned to move through the Ohio Senate before the end of the year.

House Bill 388 had its first hearing in the Senate’s Insurance Committee this week, with additional hearings expected in coming weeks. Committee Chairman Jay Hottinger, R-Newark, said he hoped to recommend the bill for a full floor vote early next month.

HB 388 would provide a mechanism in state law for residents convicted of their first offense of operating while intoxicated to petition courts for unlimited driving privileges, so long as their vehicles are equipped with certified ignition interlock devices.

The units require drivers to blow into them to start the vehicle, checking their blood alcohol content in the process. Cars wouldn’t start if drivers had too much to drink.

Existing law allows judges to grant restricted driving privileges to OVI offenders, enabling them to commute to workplaces or schools. Judges also are able to order the use of ignition interlocks, but proponents say HB 388 would expand their use in the state.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.