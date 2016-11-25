YOUNGSTOWN

A 29-year-old Summer Street man who was shot in the shoulder Thursday told police he was wounded when he was robbed of $250 in his driveway.

Reports said officers met the man about 7:15 p.m. at Glenwood and Woodland avenues. The victim told police he was trying to get into his van when someone in all black clothing appeared, pulled a gun and fired when the victim said he had no money.

The victim then reached in his pocket and threw the cash at the gunman, who ran away.

The victim tried to drive himself to the hospital but pulled over and called 911, reports said. An ambulance came and drove the man to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.